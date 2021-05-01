India Sees Biggest Single-Day Jump of Over 4 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Nears 2 Crore

India reports 4,01,993 new #COVID19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,91,64,969 Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406 Death toll: 2,11,853 Active cases: 32,68,710 Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635 pic.twitter.com/S56SPyLZtq — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

