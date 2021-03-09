India to Supply Covid-19 Vaccine to Pakistan:
#JustIn - India to send vaccines to Pakistan: Govt sources.
Exclusive input: @manojkumargupta, @AnchorAnandN shares more details
Join the broadcast with @maryashakil pic.twitter.com/B0cgt00EG2
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 9, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)