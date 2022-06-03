Indian American Harini Logan scripted history after the won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition by correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off.

Check tweet:

Indian American Harini Logan wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off. (Pic Source: Scripps National Spelling Bee) pic.twitter.com/0hW8XB4M9U — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)