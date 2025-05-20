A controversy has emerged over the Indian Army's claim that its swift counteroffensive under Operation Sindoor thwarted a Pakistani missile and drone threat targeting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. While the nation has praised the military's prompt response, the head priest of the Golden Temple has strongly denied any collaboration between the shrine's authorities and the Army. In response to circulating media reports, the Indian Army clarified that no air defence (AD) guns or resources were deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Releases Video Showing How Precision Strikes on Pakistan Were ‘Planned, Trained & Executed’.

'No Air Defence Guns Were Deployed Within Golden Temple Premises': Indian Army

Some media reports are circulating with respect to the deployment of AD Guns in the Golden Temple. It is clarified that NO AD guns or any other AD resources were deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar (The Golden Temple): Indian Army pic.twitter.com/YPbnocKBZs — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

