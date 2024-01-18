After the video of a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) slapping and thrashing a passenger on moving train went viral on social media, the Indian Railways took cognizance of the matter on Thursday, January 18, 2024. In an official statement, the Indian Railways said, “A video surfaced on social media of a TTE on Barauni-Lucknow express slapping a passenger. The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned.” Uttar Pradesh: TTE Brutally Thrashes Passenger on Barauni–Lucknow Express, Video Surfaces.

Indian Railway Suspends TTE for Thrashing Passenger on Moving Train

A video surfaces on social media of TTE on Barauni-Lucknow express slapping a passenger. The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned: Indian Railway — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

वीडियो आज का है। बरौनी-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस (15203) में टीटी इस तरह से पिटाई कर रहा। रेल मंत्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी, बताएं कि क्या इन लोगों को ऐसे पीटने की आजादी है? क्या टीटी के नाम पर गुंडे रखे गए हैं? ये सिस्टम में क्यों है? वीडियो साफ है, कार्रवाई कीजिए। और हां, जनता को… pic.twitter.com/Cl5XYxl3GC — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 18, 2024

