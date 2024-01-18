A recently surfaced video online showed a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) brutally thrashing a passenger in a moving train. According to reports, the incident took place on Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday, January 18, 2024. In the clip, the enraged TTE can be seen beating up a male passenger while demanding the ticket. Later, he can also be seen trying to snatch the mobile phone of a person recording the incident. The video is currently doing rounds on the social media. Viral Video: Two TTE's Drag Passenger From Seat, Thrash Him Brutally After Argument Over Ticket Checking In Bihar.

TTE Brutally Thrashes Passenger on Moving Train

वीडियो आज का है। बरौनी-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस (15203) में टीटी इस तरह से पिटाई कर रहा। रेल मंत्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी, बताएं कि क्या इन लोगों को ऐसे पीटने की आजादी है? क्या टीटी के नाम पर गुंडे रखे गए हैं? ये सिस्टम में क्यों है? वीडियो साफ है, कार्रवाई कीजिए। और हां, जनता को… pic.twitter.com/Cl5XYxl3GC — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 18, 2024

