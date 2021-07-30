Avinash Sable, Indian Steeplechaser, Finishes 7th, With National Record Time of 08:18.12 at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable finishes 7th, with a National Record time of 08:18.12#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020 Live updates: https://t.co/pTinOYFWXG pic.twitter.com/UDvHzryBDh — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 30, 2021

