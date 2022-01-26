After missing the South Africa tour, Rohit Sharma returns to lead the team in ODI and T20I format. Ravi Bishnoi have received his maiden national team call-up and has been included in both squads.

India's T20 squad vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya K Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WC), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Y Chahal, W Sundar,Md Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan,Harshal Patel — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

