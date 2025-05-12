IndiGo Flight 6E 2045, en route from Delhi to Amritsar, reportedly made a U-turn mid-flight due to an emergency after sirens and a blackout in Punjab. Netizens pointed out the live flight tracker status showing the sudden change in direction. Screenshots shared by the netizens show the IndiGo flight 6E 2045 taking a U-turn just near Bathinda. Amritsar authorities enforced a blackout and sounded sirens as a precaution. Residents were urged to switch off lights, stay away from windows, and remain calm. Amritsar: Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Residents Urged Not To Panic.

IndiGo Flight 6E 2045 Reportedly Takes U-Turn

Indigo Delhi-Amritsar flight has turned back. pic.twitter.com/k8r6I4wUx6 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) May 12, 2025

IndiGo Flight 6E 2045 Reportedly Takes U-Turn for Delhi Amid Siren, Blackout in Amritsar

Getting messages that Amritsar is in blackout and sirens went off "out of abundant caution". @IndiGo6E 6E 2045 from Delhi to Amritsar also diverting back to DEL, not sure if it is for the same reason. pic.twitter.com/ZYqgEVAfA0 — Nitin Sarin (@Deaphen) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)