Ahead of Diwali 2025, the Food Safety Department in Indore seized suspected adulterated food items worth INR 12.64 lakh, including mawa, sweets, and ghee. The raid took place on Tuesday after a tip-off about illegal food transportation into the city via buses. Officials raided the premises of Baba Travels and Express Cargo in the Pipliyahana area and intercepted two buses, Sharad Travels from Gwalior and Veer Travels from Ahmedabad. Around 638 kg of mawa, 1800 kg of sweets, and 1000 litres of ghee were confiscated. Samples were collected, six of ghee, three of sweets, and two of mawa, and sent to the state food testing lab in Bhopal. The entire consignment has been sealed until lab results confirm safety standards. This action ensures safer festive food choices for the public during the Diwali season, said food safety officer Manish Swami. Fake Colgate Toothpaste Factory Busted in Gujarat’s Kutch, INR 9.43 Lakh Goods Seized; 4 Arrested for Fraud and Endangering Consumer Health.

INR 12.64 Lakh Worth Adulterated Food Seized in Indore

