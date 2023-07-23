A heated altercation took place between an Indian railways official and a disgruntled passenger over the serving of halal-certified tea inside the train. A video of the same has surfaced online. In the video, the passenger questions the railway staff about the concept of halal-certified tea and expresses displeasure at it being served during the month of Sawan. The staff calmly explains to the passenger that tea is totally vegetarian, and also contains mandatory green mark. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation also jumped in to clear the air. "Your concerns are appreciated . The mentioned brand premix tea has the mandatory FSSAI Certification . The product is 100% vegetarian with mandatory "Green Dot" indication. Further, as per the manufacturer , the product is also exported to other Countries which mandates "Halal certification" for such products (sic)," IRCTC tweeted. IRCTC Announces Special Bali Tour Package: From Fares to Itinerary, Here's Everything You Need to Know.

'Halal Tea'

Your concerns are appreciated . The mentioned brand premix tea has the mandatory FSSAI Certification . The product is 100% vegetarian with mandatory "Green Dot" indication. Further, as per the manufacturer , the product is also exported to other Countries which mandates "Halal… — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 19, 2023

