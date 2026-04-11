Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during their PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The gesture honoured ten pilgrims from Punjab who died in a tragic boat accident in Vrindavan on Friday. The incident occurred when a vessel carrying approximately 30 devotees capsized in the Yamuna River near Keshighat after striking a pontoon bridge. With many victims hailing from Ludhiana and Muktsar, the Punjab-based franchise expressed solidarity with the grieving families during their home match at Mullanpur. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

Punjab Kings Stands In Solidarity

Standing in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic incident in Vrindavan. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X3LqhwnK9O — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 11, 2026

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