According to defence sources, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, April 2. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and further details are awaited. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the crash site, and authorities are assessing the situation. There is no immediate information on the pilot's condition or any possible casualties.

Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Jamnagar

A Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Jamnagar, Gujarat. More details awaited: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/apuRWN3wc8 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

गुजरात : जामनगर में फाइटर प्लेन क्रैश हुआ। प्लेन के कई टुकड़े हो गए हैं, आग लग गई है। दूर दूर तक आग की लपटें और धुएं का गुबार दिख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/V5t6VTqr1v — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 2, 2025

