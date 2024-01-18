In a significant event, a group from Bengaluru embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya, filling their travel with the melodious chants of bhajans. Chants of “Jai Shree Ram” were heard as the passengers embarked on their journey to the holy city. This journey was made possible by the inaugural Air India Express flight connecting Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ayodhya. The first flight was flagged off yesterday by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This marks a new chapter in air connectivity and will facilitate the spiritual journeys of many devotees. Ram Mandir Special: First Air India Express Flight From Bengaluru Lands in Ayodhya; Delighted To Visit Lord Ram's Birthplace, Says Passenger (Watch Video).

‘Jai Shree Ram’ During Journey

#WATCH | Karnataka: A group from Bengaluru chants bhajan during their journey from Bengaluru to Ayodhya. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first Air India Express flight between Bengaluru, Kolkata and… pic.twitter.com/APTqFejkVK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

