The first Air India Express flight from Bengaluru landed in Ayodhya today, January 17. Speaking about the travel experience from Bengaluru to Ayodhya, a passenger said, "Earlier, we used to travel by road; now it is much easier for us to travel by direct flight. We are delighted to get the opportunity to visit Lord Ram's birthplace." The development comes a few hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Air India Express flight services connecting Bengaluru and Kolkata to Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurate First Air India Express Flight Connecting Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ayodhya (Watch Video).

