A murder similar to Sharddha Walkar Killings by Aaftab Poonawala has come to the fore from Rajasthan’s Jaipur. A youth has been accused of killing his aunt and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in the jungle. DCP Paris Deshmukh, in a statement, said "On December 11, one Anuj from Jaipur reported that his aunt is missing, we found various contradictions in his statements. During the probe, we found that he killed his aunt using a hammer and cut her body into pieces using a knife and marble cutter." The accused then dumped the pieces in secluded areas of Delhi. "The accused has been arrested. Further probe is underway," Deshmukh added. Delhi-Style Murder in West Bengal: Mother-Son Duo Kill Man, Cut His Body in 5 Pieces in South 24 Parganas; Confess to Crime After Being Arrested.

Nephew Kills Aunt With Hammer in Jaipur:

Jaipur, Rajasthan | He then dumped them in secluded areas of Delhi. He has been arrested. Further probe underway: Paris Deshmukh, DCP North — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 17, 2022

