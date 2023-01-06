Schools in Rajasthan have been closed due to the winter vacations going on. The Director of Secondary Education Gaurav Aggarwal said that these holidays have been extended till January 15 due to the cold wave in all government and private schools. Many states' education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed due to the ongoing cold wave. Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are some of the states that have shut schools or revised school timings. Winter Vacations: Schools Shut in These States Due to Cold Weather, Check Details

Check Tweet:

Jaipur, Rajasthan | In view of the cold wave in many districts of Rajasthan, holiday declared in government and private schools till January 15: Director of Secondary Education Gaurav Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/MxxMN8IsXQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 6, 2023

