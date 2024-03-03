A woman and her three children, including a two-month-old infant were killed when their house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday morning, March 3 after being hit by a landslide. According to Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, the four members of the family tragically lost their lives after their kacha house in Chassana Village of Mahore Sub Division was hit by a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. The victims were reportedly asleep when the landslide struck during the night. The area has witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, he further added. Fire in Jammu and Kashmir: One Dead After Blaze Erupts in Srinagar's Jamalata (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir House Collapse:

Reasi, J&K: Two-month-old child, her mother, and two other children died when the house they were sleeping in, collapsed today morning after a landslide occurred near the house in Chassana Village of Mahore Sub Division. The area witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall in the last… pic.twitter.com/ptdkyppoNS — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

