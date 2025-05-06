Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, a suspicious individual wearing a bulletproof jacket was apprehended by officials in the forests around the Basaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, May 5. According to reports, the suspicious individual, who was later identified as Ahmed Bilal, was caught wearing a bulletproof jacket during a combing and search operation in the forests around the Basaran Valley. It is learned that Bilal gave evasive and unclear answers when questioned by security forces. Later, Bilal was handed over to police and has been reportedly sent for a mental health evaluation. The development comes days after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. NSA Ajit Doval Meets PM Narendra Modi for 2nd Time in Past 48 Hours Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Suspicious Man Caught With Bulletproof Jacket in Basaran Valley

🚨 Suspicious Man Caught With Bulletproof Jacket Cover In Basaran Valley 📍During a CASO in the forests around the Basaran Valley, security forces apprehended a suspicious individual yesterday. 📍The suspect, later identified as Ahmed Bilal, was wearing a bulletproof jacket… pic.twitter.com/QUwGdcaTP2 — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) May 6, 2025

