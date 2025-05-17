A powerful storm swept through Delhi-NCR on Friday, causing significant damage in parts of the region. In Noida’s Sector-151, the Jaypee Aman Society witnessed a frightening incident where the windows and doors of a high-rise flat were torn off by strong winds. A viral video shows the interior of the apartment with broken fixtures scattered across rooms and some even flung outside the building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the incident has raised serious concerns about the quality of construction materials used. Social media users compared the flat’s strength to that of slums, claiming even they withstand storms better. Mumbai Rains Videos: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bring Relief from Humidity; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Its Weather Forecast for Today.

Noida’s Jaypee Aman Society Hit by Storm, Flat Windows and Doors Collapse

