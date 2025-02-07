Billionaire Gautam Adani’s youngest son, Jeet Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of Mumbai-based diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The event, held at Shantigram, the Adani township, followed traditional Jain and Gujarati rituals. Gautam Adani shared wedding pictures on social media, expressing gratitude and apologizing for not being able to invite all well-wishers. To mark the occasion, he announced a INR 10,000 crore donation towards social causes. Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, joined the family business in 2019 after studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Diva Shah, a graduate of Parsons School of Design, New York, has been associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani’s Youngest Son To Marry Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad Today, Manish Malhotra To Design Custom-Made Shawls for Couple.

Jeet Adani Marries Diva Shah in Private Ceremony

परमपिता परमेश्वर के आशीर्वाद से जीत और दिवा आज विवाह के पवित्र बंधन में बंध गए। यह विवाह आज अहमदाबाद में प्रियजनों के बीच पारंपरिक रीति रिवाजों और शुभ मंगल भाव के साथ संपन्न हुआ। यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,… pic.twitter.com/RKxpE5zUvs — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 7, 2025

