Today, September 18, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared the Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani of allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research. It must be recalled that Hindenburg Research had accused Gautam Adani and Adani group of routing funds through three entities to hide related party transactions, reports PTI. In two separate orders, Sebi found no violations and noted that at the time such transactions with unrelated parties did not qualify as related party dealings (the definition was expanded only after a 2021 amendment). The regulator also said that the loans were repaid with interest and no funds were siphoned off; hence there was no fraud or unfair trade practice. Hindenburg Adani Case: SEBI Issues ‘Show-Cause Notice’ to Hindenburg Research, Nathan Anderson and Other Entities for Trading Violations Leading to Adani Report.

Sebi Clears Adani Group of Hindenburg Allegations

On Hindenburg's allegations against Adani group companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) concludes that there is no violation of the listing agreement or SEBI (LODR), and the impugned transactions do not qualify as “related party transactions” for the reasons… pic.twitter.com/gmjaDHbnjP — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

Sebi disposed of case against Adani Group, Chairman Gautam Adani in connection with Hindenburg's allegations. pic.twitter.com/a0XLG1aRXQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

