KL Agrawal, Director, Ranchi Airport on Thursday said that they received a call from an unknown person regarding a bomb threat at Ranchi airport. "A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious found. The call is declared a hoax." Agrawal said.

Jharkhand | A call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb threat received at Ranchi airport. A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious found. The call is declared a hoax: KL Agrawal, Director, Ranchi Airport — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

