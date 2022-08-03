Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has extended its support to Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the Vice Presidential Election 2022. JMM has asked all of its MPs to vote for Alva in the VP Polls. The Vice Presidential Elections are scheduled to be held on August 6, 2022.

Check Tweet:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) extends its support to Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the vice-Presidential election pic.twitter.com/MxC1QnRqVe — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

