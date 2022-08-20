The Vaishno Devi Yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following flash floods triggered by heavy rain, ANI reported. "In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police, CRPF deployed, situation being monitored. No untoward incident reported," Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed.

