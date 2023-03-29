The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule of the Vidhan Sabha polls to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30 am today. The poll panel on Wednesday issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24. Watch the live streaming as the election commission announces poll dates for Karnataka Assembly Election. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: EC to Announce Poll Schedule at 11.30 AM Today.

Watch EC Press Conference Live:

