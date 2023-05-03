Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Karnataka's Mudbidri. After finishing his rally, PM Narendra Modi concluded his speech with 'Bajrangbali' chants as the crowd joined him. The chants of 'Bajrangbali' at Karnataka's Mudbidri came amid the ongoing row over the Congress manifesto calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal outfit. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: State Won’t Pardon Abusers, Raise ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ Slogan and Vote for BJP, Says PM Narendra Modi in Ankola.

PM Modi Concludes His Rally With 'Bajrangbali' Chants

#KarnatakaElections2023 | Amid row over Congress manifesto mentioning ban on Bajrang Dal outfit, PM Modi concluded his rally with 'Bajrangbali' chants in Mudbidri, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Hw067pTNUL — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

