Siddaramaiah on Friday said his relation with DK Shivakumar are cordial and even though differences exist in a democracy, they are not detrimental to the interests of the party. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar are being seen as the frontrunners in the chief ministerial race ahead of the state elections. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar Promises To Cancel Scrapping of 4% Reservation for Muslims if Congress Voted to Power.

Siddaramaiah On DK Shivakumar

#WATCH | My relationship with DK Shivakumar (Karnataka Congress president) is cordial. There are no differences between us. Of course, differences exist in democracy but it is not detrimental to the interests of the party: Karnataka LoP and Congress leader Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/fmU28XqFRB — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

