Ahead of Karnataka High Court's verdict on the Hijab row, section 144 has been imposed in Kalaburagi from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All schools and colleges are also ordered to remain closed tomorrow. "In view of the Hijab row verdict tomorrow, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow," said Yeshwanth V Gurukar, DC Kalaburagi.

Karnataka | In view of the Hijab row verdict tomorrow, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow: Yeshwanth V Gurukar, DC Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/FA2ie8ZulP — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

