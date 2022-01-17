Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away early Monday after suffering a heart attack. The 83-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee breathed his last at Saket Hospital in New Delhi. Pandit Birju Maharaj was born on February 4, 1938, into the family of Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Lucknow. Minister of Defence of India, Rajnath Singh, and many others paid tributes to the legend.

Check Tweet:

Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a doyen of India’s art and culture. He popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. Deeply pained by his demise. His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 17, 2022

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar Tweeted:

Pained at the demise of Pandit Birju ji Maharaj, a doyen of India’s art and culture. He had popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 17, 2022

BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Offered condolences:

Deeply saddened at the demise of Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. It's a huge loss for the Nation. He will be remembered forever in the hearts and minds of people for his immense contribution to the rich cultural growth of India. My deep condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/MFMLsDwGwR — Sujeet Kumar 🇮🇳 (@SujeetKOfficial) January 17, 2022

Tweet By Sambit Patra, BJP's National Spokesperson:

Kathak has lost one it’s tallest exponents Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. Watching Kathak will always tingle a fond memory of the Padma Vibhushan Maestro. My sincere condolences and prayers for the departed soul. May Nataraja bless his family Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sCQ0T2a4Ap — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)