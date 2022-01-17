Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away early Monday after suffering a heart attack. The 83-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee breathed his last at Saket Hospital in New Delhi. Pandit Birju Maharaj was born on February 4, 1938, into the family of Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Lucknow. Minister of Defence of India, Rajnath Singh, and many others paid tributes to the legend.

