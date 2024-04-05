Student Kavya Dhakad and her friend Harshit Yadav, who had fabricated a story of her kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from her family, were finally found and arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. According to reports, Kavya Dhakad said she knew that she would not be able to clear NEET examination and will be scolded by her father. However, she looked for a university in Russia where she could get a direct admission for her medical studies. “My father has sold a plot, so I knew that I would easily get Rs 30 lakh. I watched some crime episodes on YouTube and got the idea of ​​kidnapping from there”, she told. Dhakad has reportedly failed in NEET once before. Her father sent her to Kota for NEET coaching for the second time, but she knew the 'ultimate truth' of the exam. She wanted to take money from her father and go to Russia so that she could take direct admission in medicine. To get the money, on March 18, Kavya sent photos to herself ‘being kidnapped’ to her father on WhatsApp. Since then the police was searching for her. Kota Kidnapping Case Update: NEET Student From MP Stages Her Own Abduction, Sends Photos of Herself With Hands and Legs Tied to Father for Ransom.

Kavya Dhakad 'Kidnapping' Case Update

अपने अपहरण की कहानी रचकर फैमिली से 30 लाख रुपए रंगदारी मांगने वाली छात्रा काव्या धाकड़ और उसका दोस्त हर्षित यादव आखिरकार इंदौर (MP) से पकड़े गए। काव्या धाकड़ ने कहा- 'मैं जानती थी कि नीट क्लियर नहीं कर पाउंगी। फिर पापा की डांट पड़ेगी। इसलिए रूस की ऐसी यूनवर्सिटी देखी, जहां… pic.twitter.com/yPMHisBrCY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 5, 2024

