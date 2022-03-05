Kerala government announces exam schedule on Saturday. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam to begin on March 31, Class 12th from March 30 while Class 11th and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams to take place from June 2.

The annual examinations for classes one to nine will be held from March 23 to April 2 informed by Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

