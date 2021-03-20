Khushwant Singh Death Anniversary: Keshav Prasad Maurya, Shashi Tharoor, Suhel Seth Remember the author-diplomat-lawyer-historian-editor on his Death Anniversary.

Keshav Prasad Maurya's Tweet

Shashi Tharoor's Tweet

Recalling the immortal Khushwant Singh with fondness on the anniversary of his much-lamented passing https://t.co/tp6MqPNkSB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 20, 2021

Suhel Seth's Tweet

Happy Anniversary Khushwant Singh! You are missed sorely... pic.twitter.com/Y0n72S6MJu — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) March 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)