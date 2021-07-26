Doctor Deepa Sharma from Jaipur was in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate her 38th birthday, died in Kinnaur landslide.

What a tragedy. She used to interact and discuss various issues regularly. Always polite. Now no more in today’s Himachal tragic incident. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/fJRKO0sv95 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 25, 2021

This is very sad moment. INDIA lost a very humble future doctor Dr. Deepa Sharma Who are helping continuously during covid times. No one can predict about life ,future death .😨#RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/QOwgN3EA2B — Indian doctor 🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) July 25, 2021

Today we lost a #covidwarrior. Dr Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) had gone to visit Himachal Pradesh today. He died after being hit by a landslide. May God rest his soul. We Lost Covid Warriors. #CovidWarriors Doctor Deepa Sharma. 😩 #RIP @ShefVaidya @JeanetteJoy pic.twitter.com/GTrVkJZtfX — Amiya Biswas 🇮🇳 (@DrxAmiya) July 25, 2021

It seems this wonderful Ayurveda doctor, Deepa Sharma @deepadoc passed away in the multiple landslides today in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. I had the pleasure of interacting with her many times. Sad loss to the world of Ayurveda. Om shanthi 🙏https://t.co/q1xxrMx5Vd pic.twitter.com/NIe5YK0Cy8 — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) July 25, 2021

