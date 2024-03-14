Due to a “Kisan Mahapanchayat” at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, traffic disruptions are expected in various parts of Delhi, as per an advisory issued by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Traffic Police have indicated that several areas including Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg, and Chaman Lal Marg are likely to be impacted due to the event. The advisory further stated that traffic diversions may be implemented at Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk, Jhandewalan roundabout, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Janpath Road, KG Marg crossing, and the roundabout of GPO (Gol Post Office) starting from 6 am on Thursday. The Delhi Traffic Police have also recommended that individuals traveling towards ISBT, railway stations, or the airport should plan their journeys carefully and allow for extra time. Farmers Protest: On Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s Call, Protesting Farmers To Attend Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14.

Delhi Traffic Update

Traffic Advisory In view of Farmers’ Mahapanchayat on 14.03.2024 at Ramlila Ground, traffic restrictions will be effective. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/438mr3j9Fc — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 13, 2024

