Commuters were stuck in traffic for hours after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi (Photo Credits: X/@PTI_News)

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, September 3. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in several areas and resulted in massive traffic jams. Videos surfaced online show commuters stuck in traffic for hours as heavy rainfall disrupts vehicular movement in the national capital. An X user shared a video showing a massive traffic jam on the road from Chilla Border to Greater Noida as vehicles moved slowly. Photos going viral show traffic congestion near the Monastery Market in the national capital. A video shared by the news agency PTI showed heavy rainfall and waterlogging causing severe traffic jams from ITO to Kashmere Gate. Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Downpour Brings Relief From Heat, but National Capital Chokes on Traffic Snarls (Watch Videos).

Commuters Get Stuck in Traffic After Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: Commuters stuck in traffic for hours between IIT to Nehru Place amid heavy jam. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/h1A6j0Uiwk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2025

Video Shows Road Leading to Delhi Terminal 1 Flooded

entrance to Delhi Terminal 1 #DelhiRains Time 17:30 date 3rd September 2025 pic.twitter.com/mf7BeWZmpw — puneet (@puneet) September 3, 2025

Traffic Jam on Road from Delhi to Noida

Traffic jam on the road from #Delhi to #Noida Traffic jam on the road from Chilla Border to Greater Noida, vehicles are moving slowly Due to high pressure of vehicles in Peak Horse, traffic jam occurs daily@Noidatraffic pic.twitter.com/VcQGxei4As — UP - UK (ENGLISH) (@rohitch131298) September 3, 2025

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Traffic Jam on Delhi Roads

Rain havoc in Delhi Heavy rainfall triggers massive traffic jams across the city. NDRF leads rescue operations as the IMD issues a #RedAlert for Delhi districts, and the Yamuna crosses the danger mark.@tejshreethought shares more details with @shreyadhoundial. pic.twitter.com/7WCqumLs6A — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 3, 2025

Traffic Congestion Monastery Market in Delhi

#InPhotos | Heavy rainfall in Delhi has led to severe traffic congestion near Monastery Market, close to ISBT. Commuters are facing significant delays as heavy traffic builds up due to the downpour. Authorities are monitoring the situation to manage the traffic flow. (📸:… pic.twitter.com/eIFEi61eNr — United News of India (@uniindianews) September 3, 2025

