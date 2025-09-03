Heavy rainfall continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, September 3. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in several areas and resulted in massive traffic jams. Videos surfaced online show commuters stuck in traffic for hours as heavy rainfall disrupts vehicular movement in the national capital. An X user shared a video showing a massive traffic jam on the road from Chilla Border to Greater Noida as vehicles moved slowly. Photos going viral show traffic congestion near the Monastery Market in the national capital. A video shared by the news agency PTI showed heavy rainfall and waterlogging causing severe traffic jams from ITO to Kashmere Gate. Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Downpour Brings Relief From Heat, but National Capital Chokes on Traffic Snarls (Watch Videos).

Commuters Get Stuck in Traffic After Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

Video Shows Road Leading to Delhi Terminal 1 Flooded

Traffic Jam on Road from Delhi to Noida

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Traffic Jam on Delhi Roads

Traffic Congestion Monastery Market in Delhi

