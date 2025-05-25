In a shocking incident, seven senior Uttar Pradesh officials were critically injured in a bee attack during a water system inspection in Devgarh village, 35 km from Lalitpur, on Sunday. Among the injured were ADM Rajesh Srivastava—stung by nearly 500 bees—and CDO Kamalkant, who attempted to escape by burying his face in soil. Nayab Tehsildar Ghanendra Tiwari, SI Dinesh Kumar, two lekhpals, and a policeman were also stung. ADM Srivastava was rushed to Jhansi Medical College in critical condition. Special Secretary Sunil Kumar Verma fled the scene. Villagers helped with blankets to repel the swarm, and police and forest officials were alerted. District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi later visited the hospital to assess the situation. Bee Attack in Meerut: 74-Year-Old Man Dies After Swarm of Bees Stings Him at CCSU Campus in Uttar Pradesh, Over 100 Others Injured.

Lalitpur Bee Attack

UP : जिला ललितपुर में साहेब लोग विकास कार्यों का निरीक्षण करने गए थे। मधुमक्खियों के झुंड ने हमला कर दिया। काट–काटकर लाल कर दिया। करीब 16 लोग घायल हुए हैं। ADM साहेब को सबसे ज्यादा डंक लगे हैं। CDO साहेब ने अपना मुंह मिट्टी में छुपा लिया। विशेष सचिव साहेब हमला होते ही भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/88voDKbWQA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 25, 2025

