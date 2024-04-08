Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been suspended due to landslides near Khooni Nala on Monday, April 8. A video of the landslide has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Kishtwar.

Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir

VIDEO | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway gets blocked due to landslide near Khooni Nala. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/EYCn4y8ELp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2024

