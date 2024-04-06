An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir today, April 6. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar at around 02.53 pm today. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Doda District.

Quake Hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir at 02.53 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/WN9NvRVcjJ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

