A video of a Latur traffic police constable physically assaulting three college-going girls for riding triple seat on a speeding scooty in Maharashtra has gone viral. The incident occurred on one of the city’s main roads, where the girls were reportedly riding recklessly in violation of traffic rules. Constable Pranita Musane intercepted the scooter after a brief chase and confronted the trio. In the video, she is seen slapping the girls and scolding them harshly, questioning their recklessness and demanding to speak with their parents. Eyewitnesses also alleged that the constable used abusive language and continued to assault the girls when they pleaded for leniency. Brawl Caught on Camera in Kalyan: Bike Rider Holds Traffic Constable by Collar, Assaults Him in Public on Kalyan-Shahad Road After Being Caught for Driving on the Wrong Side (Watch Video).

Female Traffic Cop Slaps Girls for Rash Driving, Riding Triple Seat in Maharashtra's Latur

𝕃𝔸𝕋𝕌ℝ | A shocking incident has come to light where a female traffic constable severely scolded and physically reprimanded three girls for riding their scooty recklessly on the road. The incident was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. The girls were… pic.twitter.com/bqxXwOkGP1 — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) June 24, 2025

Video Goes Viral

