On Friday night, a six-year-old child was killed by a leopard while she was travelling to Tirumala along the Alipiri sidewalk. Lakshitha was strolling with her parents to Tirumala on Friday between 7:30 and 8 o'clock when they lost sight of her. The local police, the forest department employees, the TTD vigilance and security officials arrived at the scene and began a search operation after getting the information. Later, at around 4 am on Saturday, pedestrians found Lakshitha's body close to the Narasimha Swamy temple. Lakshitha was allegedly taken away by a leopard that suddenly appeared from the dense forest while she was strolling with her family. Leopard Attack in Nashik Video: Big Cat Pounces on Pedestrian in Gulmohar Colony, Terrifying CCTV Footage Goes Viral. Leopard Attack in Nashik Video: Big Cat Pounces on Pedestrian in Gulmohar Colony, Terrifying CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

Leopard Kills Six-Year-Old Girl in Tirumala’s Alipiri

Six-year-old girl killed in leopard attack on #Tirumala trekking route. The incident causes panic among devotees visiting the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara atop Tirumala hills in Tirupati. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/TpwGgeuofD — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)