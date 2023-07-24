In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a Leopard attacked a pedestrian in Nashik district. A video of the big cat attacking a man has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at Gulmohar colony in Nashik. Multiple videos show the leopard first roaming in the area while another video shows the moment when the big cat attacks the man. The 5-second video clip shows bikers passing by on a road in Nashik's Gulmohar colony when all of a sudden the big cat attacks and pounces on a man who is seen walking on the road. Leopard Attack Video: Big Cat Jumps Over House Gate, Takes Pet Dog Away.

Leopard Attacks Man in Nashik

