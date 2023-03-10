A leopard was seen roaming in the residential area of Mumbai's Andheri area. A video of the leopard being spotted at Bhavani Nagar in Marol, adjacent to Aarey Milk Colony has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Ranjeet Jadhav, who said that officials of the Maharashtra Forest Department have increased patrolling and installed up multiple traps in the area for the big cat. The 26-second video clip shows the big cat roaming in the Bhavani Nagar area in Marol. Leopard Spotted Walking Near Residential Complex in Mumbai's Andheri Area; Watch Video.

Maharashtra Forest Has Set Up Multiple Camera Traps

@mahaforegypt has set up multiple camera traps. — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)