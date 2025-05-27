Pilgrims en route to Tirumala Hills spotted a leopard on the Ghat Road, triggering fresh concerns over wildlife movement in the region. A video of the sighting has surfaced on X, showing the big cat walking along a forested stretch close to the roadside at night. Authorities have reportedly increased patrolling and installed more surveillance equipment to monitor the leopard's movement. Notably, this is not the first leopard sighting in the area. Leopard Spotted in Gurugram: Big Cat Strays Into Residential Society in Sohna Near Aravalli Hills, Triggering Panic; Captured Without Tranquiliser (Watch Video).

Leopard Spotted in Tirumala Ghat Area

#Tirupati : A #leopard sighting near Tirumala Ghat Road, has caused a concern among pilgrims. The big cat was spotted on the #GhatRoad of the #Tirumala Hills. The leopard was seen moving close to the forest stretch near the roadside, captured on the phone by a pilgrim. It's… pic.twitter.com/POYOZO7Dlt — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 26, 2025

