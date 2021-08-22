Srinagar, August 22: Local Girls and women on Sunday tied rakhis to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar. Sinilarly, women and children tide rakhis on the wrist of Indian Army personnel in Poonch."Bharat Raksha Parv" was also organised at the CRPF group headquarters in Jammu.

