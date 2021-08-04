After the CCTV footage came, the Lucknow girl who beat up the cab driver was exposed. Now the victim has also filed a case against the accused girl. But when the victim cab driver spoke to the media, the police along with the accused girl got exposed. The victim told that the police locked him in the lockup and did not even asked for food for 24 hours.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)