A dramatic scene unfolded in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand when a woman sat in the middle of the road outside Lohia Hospital, twirling her head and swinging her arms late on March 19. The incident, which occurred around 11 PM, was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The footage shows the woman causing traffic disruptions as vehicles passed cautiously while bystanders gathered to watch. Police responded to the viral video, stating that necessary actions were taken after informing the Vibhuti Khand authorities. Reports suggest officers tried to pacify the woman before clearing the area after a 20-minute disruption. Lucknow Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killers To Murder Wife, Her Lover; Ends Up Losing His Son to Them After Dispute Over Advance Payment.

थाना विभूतिखंड पुलिस को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु अवगत कराया गया । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) March 19, 2025

