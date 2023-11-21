A bus travelling from Surat to Indore, operated by Patidar Bus Service, was undergoing repairs when the fire erupted at the Navlakha bus stand in Indore, creating panic. Disturbing video captured the bus engulfed in flames during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Responding swiftly, fire officials successfully contained the blaze. Passengers and bus staff are reported to be safe, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bike Catches Fire in Chhindwara, Owner Jumps to Safety (Watch Video).

Bus Fire Video

Bus Engulfed in Flames

Indore Fire Video

#MadhyaPradesh: A Bus Caught Fire During Maintenance At Navlakha Bus Stand In #Indore, No Injuries Reported #Fire #Bus pic.twitter.com/Ulr4CRRq1e — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 21, 2023

