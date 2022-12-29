Three enraged boys burnt the bike of a young man in Khandwa. Actually the issue is that the young man had friendship with the girl of the locality. He used to come to meet her. All this did not go down well with the boys of the locality. They were waiting for an opportunity to teach that young man a lesson. So one night, when the young man reached to meet his friend at night, three boys of that locality torched his bike by pouring petrol on it. The residents informed the police and fire brigade personnel about the fire after which they reached the spot and doused the fire by pouring water on the burning bike. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Video: Youths Punished For Playing Prank With Girl Students Without Consent In Odisha’s Nimapada College

