Two youths who were playing pranks on female students of Nimapada college were punished by the girls. The youths played the prank without the consent of the girls and were rightly punished. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the two accused boys standing with folded hands while the girls scold them. Video: Man Mercilessly Thrashed With Bamboo Stick on Busy Street in Meerut, UP Police Initiate Action Against Accused

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)